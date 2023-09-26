NMEA names 2023 award winners

Nineteen products garnered top honors in three separate award competitions at the 2023 NMEA Marine Electronics Conference & Expo, held last week at the Orlando Doubletree Universal Hotel in Florida. NMEA members cast their votes online in 17 categories for the Product of Excellence Awards, while a panel of independent judges named winners in both the NMEA Technology Award and Best New Product contests.

“On behalf of the NMEA Board of Directors, staff, and membership body, we congratulate all 2023 award winners,” said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA President & Executive Director. “The product awards program continues to be a great public relations and marketing outreach for all manufacturers who nominate products, regardless if they win or not. We encourage manufacturers to introduce new products at the NMEA Conference, where only the trade can view these exciting innovations. The awards committee will continue to improve the awards program for 2024 as the industry evolves and we get feedback from the membership.”

2023 Product of Excellence Awards

Marine VHF— Icom M510 Class D DSC

Satellite TV Antenna—KVH TracVision UHD7

Radar—Furuno DRS4DNXT

Fishfinder—Furuno DFF3D Multi-Beam Sonar

Satellite Comm. Antenna—KVH TracNet H60

Marine Camera—Teledyne FLIR M364C

Multi-Function Display—Garmin GPSMAP 8616xsv

AIS—Vesper Marine Cortex M1 smartAIS

Multimedia Entertainment—Fusion Apollo MS-RA770

Autopilot—Garmin Reactor 40 with SmartPump

NMEA 2000 Sensor—Furuno SCX20 Satellite Compass

Remote Monitoring—GOST GNT-Evolution

Marine PC Software—Nobeltec TimeZero Pro

Safety Device—Garmin GPSMAP 86sci Handheld

Wi-Fi/Cellular Device—Wave Wi-Fi Tidal Wave

Commercial—Furuno FAR2228BB IMO Radar

Marine Specialty—Furuno CSH8LMK2 Omni Sonar

Manufacturer of the Year Award

NMEA members also voted on the manufacturer that demonstrated superior support of their products in the field. In level 1&2 (up to 49 employees worldwide), Actisense was awarded the top spot. In Level 3 (more than 49 employees worldwide), Garmin was named Manufacturer of the Year.

Best New Product Award

NMEA’s Best New Product Award celebrates one product that was introduced to the market at the NMEA Conference & Expo, which a panel of four judges deemed best in the areas of innovation, benefit to boaters, practicality and value. Three new products were entered in the competition.

Winning the award was Furuno’s FCV800 fishfinder. “The award goes to a real powerhouse of a standalone fishfinder,” the judges said. “With simultaneous CW and CHIRP capabilities, extensive connectivity and plug-and-play compatibility with the existing transducer, it’s a compelling upgrade. Plus, the inclusion of Wi-Fi and a mobile app extends this fishfinder’s reach past the helm.”

NMEA Technology Award

The NMEA Technology Award names a single marine electronics product that scores highest in the same four criteria categories that are used for the Best New Product Award. The judges chose Sensar Marine’s Boat Monitor as the winner from among eight entries.

Judges said the award goes to a device that offers a “compelling blend of innovation and value. Its bilge monitoring function offers a level of insight into a boat’s health that’s not found on far more expensive systems. Plus, simple installation, shock monitoring and an intuitive app make keeping tabs on your boat easy.”

Judging both awards were Kevin Kriegel of Larsen Marine, Chris Sullivan of Navtronics, Ben Stein of Panbo and Jim Fullilove of Marine Electronics Journal.