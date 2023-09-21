Newport International Boat Show reports success for 2023

The Newport International Boat Show announced its 52nd event, despite the weather was an overall success for exhibitors, sponsors and showgoers alike. The four-day Show took place September 14-17, 2023, at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, Rhode Island.



With an expected downturn in gate attendance behind the 2022 Show, which was one of the best since before the pandemic, the show was held under the threat of Hurricane Lee. The darkened skies on Saturday led to lower-than-expected attendance, but brought out the tried-and-true boaters. On the remaining days of the show, from all indications, the exhibitors saw this was a buyers’ Show with many motivated and qualified purchasers. Both new and returning sponsors were pleased with their exposure and the new, expanded exhibit space on Perry Mill Wharf showed potential for future programming development.



“The weather is always an unknown factor when planning events this time of year,” said Lisa Knowles, Show Director of Newport International Boat Show. “In spite of multiple contingency plans outlined for both exhibitors and attendees, as Hurricane Lee was predicted to have a major impact on the event, the sun shone for most of the event and Sunday’s attendance was incredible. There were many serious buyers, and many impressive sales were made, as well as positive connections among those who came. We are already looking forward to what next year will bring!”



The 2024 Newport International Boat Show is scheduled for September 12-15, 2024. For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.