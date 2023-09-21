MRAA Educational Foundation calls for 2023 scholarship applications, Darlene Briggs Award nominations

The MRAA Educational Foundation has announced the call for nominations and applications for the 2023 Annual Scholarships and the 2023 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year Award. Scholarship recipients and the award winner will be presented this December at MRAA’s Dealer Week Conference and Expo in Tampa, Fla. Award information and applications may be found at the MRAA Educational Foundation website.

The educational scholarships are intended to financially assist career development for marine industry professionals. The Darlene Briggs Award is given annually to an outstanding woman who is actively involved in the marine industry at any level. The deadline to submit a scholarship or award nomination/application is Friday, Oct. 13.

“In a diligent effort to grow and maintain a more robust workforce for our dealers, the MRAA Education Foundation scholarships adapt to meet the current and future needs within the marine industry,” said Jeff Siems, MRAA Educational Foundation President. “The scholarships play a vital role as supportive elements within our mission to expand the workforce and continually improve the boating industry.”

Online applications and nominations are being accepted for the Duane Spader Leadership Development Scholarship and Kevin Lodder Scholarship. Marine Trades Associations can also apply for the Foundation’s Marine Trades Association Scholarship.

The prestigious Darlene Briggs Woman of the Year Award is open for application submissions and nominations for women within the boating industry. The annual award, continuously presented each year since 1987 and sponsored by MRAA and Boating Industry, recognizes an outstanding woman in the industry who is making a difference, no matter her position within the company.

Click the links below to learn more about each of these offerings and to nominate or apply: