Sea Tow Foundation awarded for Life Jacket Loaner program

The Sea Tow Foundation, a non-profit focused on boating safety, is excited to announce that they won a Power of Associations Gold Award from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) for their successful Life Jacket Loaner Program initiative. ASAE’s Power of Associations Awards honor associations that go above and beyond their everyday mission to undertake initiatives that benefit their community, and the world.

“We are incredibly honored to have received this award from ASAE,” says Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “It’s been amazing to see our Life Jacket Loaner Program grow over the last 15 years and to save lives as a result of the more than 100,000 life jackets we’ve made available for boaters to borrow and return free of charge. This honor goes to show the power and importance of boating safety.”

The Sea Tow Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Program is the largest of its kind in the world, with more than 1,300 stands located across all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., American Samoa and the Virgin Islands. Established to prevent drowning, each of these stands has life jackets ranging in size from infant to adult extra-large that boaters can borrow and return free of charge to ensure that they have a safe day on the water.

“Congratulations to the Sea Tow Foundation for exemplifying the impact associations have on the industries and professions they represent, and on society at large,” said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE. “It’s always so incredibly satisfying to see associations going above and beyond their everyday mission to change the world. We’re very proud to spotlight this award-winning initiative.”

To learn more about the Sea Tow Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Program, visit https://www.boatingsafety.com/page/life-jacket-loaner-program.