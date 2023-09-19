Cruisers Yachts announces factory expansion

DCIM/100MEDIA/DJI_0018.JPG

Cruisers Yachts announced it has partnered with Alliance Construction on a 56,000-square-foot expansion to its Pulaski facility with a completion date of January 2024.

“One of our core values is to look to the long term, and this expansion project is a testament to that belief. We have been looking to expand since we acquired the Pulaski facility in 2021,” Mark Pedersen, President of Cruisers Yachts, said. “That plant is designed to build larger yachts, and this expansion provides us with a facility that aligns with our New Product Development plans for the next five years.”

The expansion will introduce two new production lines with the capability to accommodate yachts of up to 75 feet in any style. The Pulaski plant will now boast four production lines, empowering the company to build up to five distinct models.



Cruisers Yachts said the expansion comprises several key areas, each designed to enhance production and accommodate larger vessels:

• Assembly: A brand-new production line spanning 10,893 square feet will feature increased ceiling heights, enabling the assembly of larger yachts.

• Upholstery: With an expanded footprint of 4,300 square feet, this section will facilitate increased production capabilities, ensuring every yacht bears the hallmark of luxury.

• Metal/Maintenance: Boasting a generous 15,120 square feet, this area will see increased capacity, providing the company with the ability to expand production and maintain the highest standards.

• Warehouse: Spanning a substantial 25,749 square feet, the warehouse will see the addition of new loading docks and expanded storage capacity, streamlining operations and ensuring efficient inventory management.

• Chemical Storage Building: A dedicated 1,200-square-foot chemical storage building will be incorporated for the safekeeping of essential materials.

• Expanded Outdoor Cold Storage: This expansion will allow Cruisers Yachts to securely store materials and parts outdoors, further optimizing the production process.

“Watching the progress since breaking ground this past January has been tremendous, and we are expecting to be moving in this coming February,” Pedersen said. “We are very appreciative of the support from the Pulaski community and are excited to fill up this new space with additional job opportunities. It is another big step forward for the continued growth of Cruisers Yachts and the community.”