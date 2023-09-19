ABYC Foundation to host student career day at IBEX 2023

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) Foundation is partnering with the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) to host Student Career Day Thursday, Oct. 5, in Tampa, Florida. The event aims to give over 60 students from Florida marine technical schools a unique glimpse into the boating industry. Confirmed schools include Manatee Technical College, Ft. Myers Technical College, and Suncoast Technical College.

The one-day event will feature a luncheon with guest speakers from participating exhibitors and opportunities for marine service students to meet and network with professionals during a tour of exhibit halls. Students will also have access to select IBEX technical seminars.

Technical seminars for students include:

“Customer Care in the Service Yard” by Steve D’Antonio, Steve D’Antonio Marine Consulting

“Hands-on Connectors” by John Barry, Technical Marine Support, LLC

“Science of Composites: Understand “Why” rather than simply “How,” Bob Lacovara, IYRS School of Technology & Trades

“The ABYC Foundation is dedicated to bridging the gap between aspiring marine technicians and established industry leaders,” said Sarah Devlin, ABYC Foundation’s accreditation director. “Through our Student Career Day at IBEX, we’re offering a platform for continuous learning and valuable industry networking.”

IBEX Education Director Patty Lawrence said, “We are thrilled to help introduce students to the boatbuilding industry. Nowhere else can they gain such a comprehensive overview of the marine sector. Our collaboration with ABYC to host Student Career Day serves as a valuable link to potential employers, and we hope to make this an annual event.”

Participating exhibitors for Student Career Day include Faria Beede Instruments, Jabsco/Xylem, Magic Tilt, Syntec, Transhield, and Yamaha.

For more information or to register for IBEX, visit www.ibexshow.com.