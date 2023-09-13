Golden Boat Lifts now accepting 2024 scholarship applications

Golden Boat Lifts and Marine Systems has opened applications through Dec. 1, 2023 for its 2024 Golden Opportunity Scholarship. The recipient will be announced at the 2024 Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo, January 30-February 1, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The application is available on AMI’s website at www.bit.ly/GoldenMarineScholarship.

The Golden Opportunity Scholarship assists current and aspiring marina professionals who are working towards Certified Marina Operator (CMO) or Certified Marina Manager (CMM) accreditations. The designations represent career excellence and high personal standards. Full information and qualifications are available at www.marinaassociation.org/goldenscholarship.

“As marina owners prepare their 2024 budgets, the Golden Opportunity Scholarship is a great way to help those in our Intermediate or Advanced Marina Management Schools attain their career goals,” said Merritt Alves, AMI membership & training coordinator. Since 1986, the AMI Training Institute has provided in-depth education and industry certification to prepare marina professionals to meet and overcome current and future complex technical and topical challenges.

“Marina managers and operators are the lifeblood of our industry,” said company president Bill Golden. “We’re honored our annual scholarship assists deserving professionals as they work towards attaining the prestigious CMO or CMM credential.”