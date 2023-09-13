ABYC announces 2024 Standards Week

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), the nonprofit organization that develops safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of boats has opened registration for Standards Week, Jan. 7-11, 2024, in Annapolis. The ABYC’s annual meeting is slated for the evening of Jan. 8, marking the organization’s 70th anniversary.

Captain Amy Beach, director of inspections and compliance for the United States Coast Guard, will be the esteemed guest speaker for the ABYC’s annual meeting. Captain Beach’s involvement underscores the importance of industry-wide collaboration to improve boating safety and overall quality of recreational boats.

Standards Week is a pivotal gathering for the marine industry and Project Technical Committees (PTCs), with daily meetings scheduled to discuss updates to Supplement 64 of the Standards and Technical Information Reports for Small Craft, set for publication in July 2024.

Attendees play a critical role in shaping revised or new standards that influence the boating industry. ABYC encourages newcomers to participate and provides virtual alternatives for those unable to attend in person.

Brian Goodwin, Technical Director for ABYC, spoke about the significant impact of emerging technologies and the importance of industry involvement. “As we navigate the influx of new technologies, it’s crucial for our standards to keep pace. We invite the industry to Annapolis, where ABYC’s headquarters in located, to contribute and witness this evolution firsthand,” Goodwin remarked. “Collective input is vital. Our PTC members are pivotal in ensuring that our standards integrate the latest advancements and maintain the gold standard in boating safety.”

PTC meetings and topics for the 2024 Standards Week include:

Navigation Lights and Sound Signal Appliances

Electrical

Electrical Components

Hull Performance

Hull and Deck Structures

Engine and Powertrain

For additional details on Standards Week, related events and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.abycstandardsweek.com.

Attendees receive a special rate of $129 per night (excluding taxes) at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Annapolis.

ABYC Standards At A Glance: