NMMA seeks nominations for 2024 Alan J. Freedman Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2024 NMMA Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award. This award recognizes individuals who have made notable contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity and personal motivation.

The following are categories for consideration:

Marine aftermarket or OEM manufacturer

Marine representative Member of marine-focused media

Boat dealer Marine distributor

Marine trade association staff person



To nominate an individual, please click here to submit the official nomination form by the November 1 deadline.