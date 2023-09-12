Kansas senator visits Cobalt Boats

In early September, Kansas Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS)’s District Director, Pam Henderson, toured the Cobalt Boats facility in Neodesha, Kan. The tour was hosted by Cobalt Boat staff member, Alex Berry, who has been at the plant for over 30 years.

Recreational boating in Kansas has a $2.3 billion annual economic impact while supporting 6,904 jobs across 105 businesses. Cobalt Boats employs more than 700 associates at their Neodesha facility and a fixture in Southeast Kansas since 1968, employing multiple generations and driving innovation in the state.

NMMA members who are interested in scheduling a visit with their state legislators or their respective staff members, please contact Rachel Fischer, NMMA’s Western Policy and Engagement Manager, at rfischer@nmma.org.