Freedom Boat Club continues international expansion in Spain

Following Freedom Boat Club’s acquisition of Fanautic Club in July 2021, the Company announced that four of its franchise locations in Spain have recently transitioned to the Freedom brand. The four locations are now operating as Freedom Boat Club with three of the clubs located in the province of Málaga; El Candado, Caleta de Vélez and Benalmádena, and the fourth in Mataró, Barcelona.

“Spain has proven to be an exceptional boating market for us to grow the Freedom brand”, said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager, Freedom Boat Club EMEA. “We’re grateful for our amazing franchise partners in the region who have been instrumental in building brand affinity and exposing broader audiences to our best-in-class shared access model.”

As Freedom continues to expand its European footprint, Spain is the largest territory in the region with 27 locations across major coastal cities and tourist centers. In total, 13 corporate and franchise locations are operating at Freedom Boat Club and leveraging the synergies of Freedom’s parent company, Brunswick Corporation, by adding brands from the Brunswick Boat Group portfolio, powering their fleet with Mercury Marine engines and outfitting the fleet with technology from Navico Group.

“We are thrilled that the Freedom brand has been so well-received by our franchise partners, members and the broader market,” continued Gutierrez. “We look forward to continuing to build on our positive momentum and introduce more consumers to the on-water lifestyle through Freedom Boat Club.”