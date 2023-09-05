Integra Investments acquires Williams Island Marina

Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments, through its Integra Marinas platform, announced the acquisition of Williams Island Marina in Aventura, Florida, located mid-way between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The property marks Integra’s ninth marina acquisition to date and its sixth active marina alongside partner BLG Capital Advisors and other private investors. Integra acquired the marina from H. Scott Huizenga, who led the marina throughout his ownership since 2004.

Situated at 4100 Island Boulevard within the 2,000-resident master-planned Williams Island community, the marina spans 14 acres and offers 106 wet slips, constructed with a combination of fixed and floating concrete docks. It is capable of berthing vessels up to 160 feet in length with unobstructed deep-water access from the Intracoastal Waterway.

“The acquisition of Williams Island Marina is a testament to our core strategy of selectively growing our marina portfolio with the best assets in top boating markets,” said Cory Yeffet, a Principal with Integra Investments. “Having grown up in the surrounding neighborhood, it’s exciting to build upon Integra’s past success – Aventura ParkSquare – and continue our investment in the Aventura community.”

“Williams Island Marina is fully occupied year-round, showcasing the tremendous demand for a high-quality marina in an incredibly high-barrier-to-entry market,” added Victor Ballestas, a Principal with Integra Investments. “This marina is an anchor asset in our growing portfolio and our second in Miami. We’re excited to operate, enhance, and enjoy Williams Island as active boaters ourselves.”

Oasis Marinas will manage the property.