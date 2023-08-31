Yamaha Rightwaters launches new website, social channels

Yamaha Rightwaters announced the strengthening of the reach of its conservation messages through the launch of a new website (yamaharightwaters.com) in addition to Instagram. Through site updates and social media posts, Yamaha Rightwaters’ followers and conservation enthusiasts can stay current on the latest news, programs and accomplishments of Yamaha’s sustainability initiative.

Serving as the umbrella for all of Yamaha Marine’s sustainability projects, Yamaha Rightwaters champions environmental stewardship and supports the reduction of marine debris, marine habitat restoration, invasive species control and scientific research. The mission of the initiative is to improve the quality of boating and fishing waters, and to ensure a healthy marine ecosystem for generations to come.

“Yamaha Rightwaters continues to experience tremendous growth as we build our partner portfolio and increase support for conservation efforts. Now that the initiative has its own branded channels, we have more of an opportunity to communicate the overall impact of Yamaha Rightwaters including program milestones and new partnerships,” said Martin Peters, Director, External Affairs, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “We look forward to the conservation opportunities these new communication channels will bring to Yamaha Rightwaters as we build a strong audience.”

The new Yamaha Rightwaters site highlights Yamaha’s commitment to conservation, featuring goals of the initiative as well as accomplishments achieved since its launch in 2019. In addition, site visitors can scroll through the latest news, view videos that speak to the various pillars and programs under the Yamaha Rightwaters umbrella and peruse a photo gallery that captures Yamaha Rightwaters volunteers and partners in action. A separate page features all Yamaha Rightwaters’ supporters and partners and in the coming months, the site will add an online application for those who wish to explore additional conservation opportunities within the Yamaha Rightwaters scope.

For more information, visit yamaharightwaters.com.