NMEA to offer training at 2023 METS

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) said it will play a major role again this year by providing technical training at METSTRADE, scheduled for Nov. 15-17 in Amsterdam.

All four of NMEA’s installer certification classes will be offered on this international stage. Students will achieve installer certificates upon passing a certification exam at the end of each class.

“NMEA has organized and presented technical sessions and installer training courses at METS for several years, always drawing strong attendance and participation from the international community.” said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA President & Executive Director. “This year, we are excited to offer our full NMEA training and certification lineup to international manufacturers, installers, technicians, and boat builders.”

To find a full schedule of training events and register, go to www.NMEA.org.