Coast Guard Foundation hires new regional director

The Coast Guard Foundation announced that Jessie Clary recently joined the Foundation’s fundraising team. In her new position as regional director, she will work closely with Coast Guard units in Southern California to identify and fulfill education, morale and wellness, and family support for Coast Guard members.



“We are excited to add Jessie to our West Coast team,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “We are laser-focused on investing in the wellness, morale, and education of the Coast Guard and Jessie’s fundraising and relationship building experience will help us expand this support exponentially, both here in Southern California and throughout the country.”



Clary brings more than 20 years of nonprofit fundraising, sales, and business development experience to her role at the Coast Guard Foundation. Her experience includes roles in publishing, corporate account management, and partnership building initiatives. She is a graduate of the Southern Methodist University in Texas.

“I am honored to join the Coast Guard Foundation in providing support and building community for Coast Guard members and their families,” said Clary.