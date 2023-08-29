Yamaha purchases saltwater testing facility

Yamaha Marine announces new alliance with Siren Marine

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. has purchased Fort George Island Marina in Duval County, Florida, with the intention of converting the existing facility into the Yamaha Offshore Endurance Center (YOEC), which will serve as a testing center for Yamaha Marine products including outboards, sport boats and WaveRunners. The new YOEC includes a 36,500-square-foot warehouse and marina building as well as a 7,200-square-foot office and event space.

“The YOEC compliments our test centers in Alabama and Kennesaw while adding greater capacity and capability. It also supports Yamaha Marine global testing plans by expanding opportunities to develop products,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “The environment provided by this location will allow us to focus on durability and reliability testing for larger engines, systems and boat hull designs in an offshore environment. It will also include an immersive team center designed to inspire future engineering talent.”

Earlier this year, Yamaha completed the expansion of its freshwater test facility in Bridgeport, Alabama, adding 5,900 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of labs and storage. In addition, Yamaha recently finalized the construction of a new Marine Innovation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia, a 75,280-square-foot facility which now houses the Yamaha Marine Connected Division as well as Yamaha U.S. Marine Development, Yamaha Marine Product Management and Yamaha Marine Technical Marketing.

Yamaha plans to begin renovations on the saltwater test facility in Duval County in the third quarter of 2023.