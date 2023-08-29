Mercury Marine launches Avator 20e, 35e electric outboards

Mercury Marine introduced the Avator 20e and 35e electric propulsion systems. The new models join Mercury’s electric propulsion lineup alongside the Avator 7.5e outboard, which launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. Two more electric outboard products will be unveiled in the coming months as Mercury advances in electric propulsion.

“We’re thrilled to advance our electrification strategy and the Mercury Avator brand with the introduction of the 20e and 35e electric outboards,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “Building off the success of the Avator 7.5e, these outboards set new benchmarks for innovation, performance, and connectivity. The investment and advancements we’re making position Mercury to continue expanding our Avator portfolio and soon deliver additional industry-changing, low-voltage electric outboards.”

The 20e and 35e feature many of the same features as the 7.5e, including industry-first transverse flux motor technology, a full-color intuitive display and an ambidextrous tiller handle. The new models offer more power and the ability to connect multiple Avator batteries to extend range and run time, plus full access to the Mercury Marine app with the integrated SmartCraft Connect module.

The Avator 20e and 35e outboards generate 2200W and 3700W of power, respectively, at the propeller shaft. The 20e can produce similar acceleration as a 5hp FourStroke outboard, while the 35e generates acceleration that is comparable to a Mercury 9.9hp FourStroke outboard. Offered with tiller or remote steering, both are ideal for powering small vessels, including aluminum fishing boats, micro skiffs, rigid inflatables, tenders, and small pontoons.

“Avator outboards are intelligent, electric propulsion systems engineered to deliver a superior boating experience with flexibility to easily extend range and runtime,” said Tim Reid, Mercury Marine vice president of product development and engineering. “Up to four of Mercury’s new 2300Wh batteries can be connected and managed through our exclusive Power Center which safely merges power, enables communication between the batteries and outboard, and allows single point charging.”

The 20e and 35e outboards will be available for order starting Aug. 29, 2023.