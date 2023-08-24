Tiara celebrates top MY23 dealers, salespeople

Tiara Yachts announced and recognized its top-performing dealers and salespeople for the 2023 Model Year, at an awards dinner on August 22.

“We are grateful to all our dealers and salespeople for their efforts to promote our product lineup,” said Sue Kane, Director of Sales at Tiara Yachts. “We are proud to recognize them for these high achievements and look forward to a tremendous 2024 Model Year.”

Ocean Blue Yachts Sales earned high honors as the top-performing dealership for the second year in a row, landing in a tie for first place with Quality Boats.

Jose Rodriquez of Puerto Rico-based Boat Management ranked as the No. 1 Tiara Yachts salesperson worldwide after coming in at No. 3 for the 2022 Model Year. Evan Cusson of Portland Boat Works finished runner-up, while Apex Marine’s Rudy Garcia earned top-three status for his third-consecutive year.

Tie Tiara Yachts 2023 Model Year Awards also acknowledged those for high achievement in customer satisfaction. This year’s honorees include Walker’s Marine, North Point Yacht Sales and Silver Seas Yachts.

The 2023 Model Year featured the launch of the EX 60, the largest inboard model built in Tiara Yachts history, as well as the announcement of the 48 LE, the new flagship of the Luxury Express outboard series.

Tiara Yachts Top Retail Sales (Domestic)

T-1. Ocean Blue Yacht Sales

T-1. Quality Boats

2. Apex Marine

3. SkipperBud’s

Tiara Yachts Top Retail Sales (International)

Maspor Marine

Tiara Yachts Top Salesperson

Jose Rodriguez of Boat Management | Platinum Award Recipient Evan Cusson of Portland Boat Works Marina | Platinum Award Recipient Rudy Garcia of Apex Marine | Platinum Award Recipient Jon Cross | Ocean Blue Yacht Sales | Gold Award Recipient Bob Oberg | North Point Yacht Sales

Market Share Advancement Winners

SkipperBud’s | West Michigan Apex Marine

T-3. Erickson Marine

T-3. Kelly’s Port

T-3. Ocean Blue Yacht Sales | Stuart

CSI Achievement (in Customer Satisfaction for Sales and Service)

• Walker’s Marine

• North Point Yacht Sales

• Silver Seas Yachts