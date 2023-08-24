IBEX announces 2023 education schedule

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), North America’s largest trade event for marine industry professionals, announced the schedule of world-class technical education included in the IBEX Education Conference to be held during the Show, October 3-5, 2023, at the Tampa Convention Center.

The pinnacle of the IBEX Education Conference, the technical Seminar Series, is designed and produced in collaboration with the Show’s education partners Professional BoatBuilder magazine, ABYC, NMEA, and IBEX co-owner NMMA. These partnerships give the education conference a well-rounded industry perspective, offering expert training and education to IBEX attendees. The seminars, presented by world-renowned experts in their fields, will be offered in nine tracks. A few seminars of note this year include Appendage Design and Drag Considerations, Advances in Infusion Technology, and Engineering a 3D Printed Vessel: Why the Numbers Stack up Better than You Would Expect. The full Seminar Series schedule is available on the IBEX website and education packages can be purchased with event registration.

The Sustainability Track in the IBEX Education Conference includes more than 10 seminars dedicated to the latest topics in boat design, new regulatory code, and waste reduction and recycling for boatbuilders. Some of the interesting seminars held throughout the days of the Show include AC Gensets vs High-Capacity Storage and The Latest on Lithium-Ion Batteries.

Set for Monday, October 2, the Pre-Conference Sessions offer hands-on training in full- and half-day formats. Hosted by IBEX exhibitors and industry associations, these sessions offer in-depth subject matter the day before the Show begins. They allow those who attend and their teams to explore relevant topic areas for extended, focused training. Sessions include certification opportunities, technical training, and industry instruction. Topics will cover everything from leadership skills to sustainable boatbuilding practices in courses such as Airmar SmartBoat System Technical Training and SNAME: Design of Electric & Hybrid Propulsion Systems for Small Craft. Several of the Pre-Conference sessions are already full or nearing capacity, so it’s recommended that those interested act now to reserve a spot.

The Tech Talk Theater on the third floor of the Convention Center will play host to 13 one-hour Tech Talk Workshops on Tuesday and Wednesday of the Show. These will highlight new, innovative products for participants to learn more about. Popular sessions include Industry Changing Biocide Technology Led and Are You Building a “Lithium Ready” Boat?

“With such a talented group of professionals attending and exhibiting at IBEX, it has always been a vital focus of ours and our partners to provide the most relevant trends in our Education Conference,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “This year, with our Show-wide emphasis on sustainability, we are offering more educational opportunities on these topics to help participants prepare for the future of our industry. No matter what you’re interested in, whether you are looking for a professional certification or to take a deep dive into a particular topic, IBEX has a session to help enhance your business.”

The Education Conference packages and tickets are available in the registration process, with Early Bird pricing through August 30. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for paid and verified participation at IBEX seminars at one CEU per one hour.