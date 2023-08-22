NMMA hosts Inaugural Boating Technology Day in CA

Last week, NMMA hosted the inaugural Boating Technology Day in Sacramento, with staff members of the California legislature and policy makers in attendance.

The event kicked off at the March Fong Secretary of State Building with technology and policy presentations followed by on-water boating demonstrations by NMMA members.

Presentations focused on the recreational boating industry’s environmental leadership and reduction of CO2 emissions through a portfolio of product offerings and technologies to address climate initiatives while meeting the needs of boating consumers. Yamaha’s Marine Regulatory Affairs Manager, Stacy Tatman, also discussed the history of aquatic invasive species (AIS) in California and the industry’s desire to continue working alongside state lawmakers and regulators to combat AIS throughout the state’s waterways.

The event then moved to the Sacramento Marina where attendees got out on the water to experience a variety of NMMA member boats and technologies while learning more about the science behind their products, infrastructure needs, and more.

For NMMA members interested in scheduling a visit with California members, state legislators or their respective staff members, contact NMMA’s Western Policy and Engagement Manager, Rachel Fischer at rfischer@nmma.org.

If you have questions regarding boating technology, alternative fuels, or electrification, contact NMMA’s Senior Director of Environment, Health and Safety Compliance, Jeff Wasil at jwasil@nmma.org.