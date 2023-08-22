Discover Boating launches TV PSA campaign

Last month, Discover Boating, in collaboration with Progressive Insurance, launched a television public service announcement (PSA) campaign to increase awareness of boating safety and provide resources for people looking to get started in boating. The PSAs, which feature videos from the Safety Basics Video Series as well as the See You Out Here “Anthem” spot, have generated more than $750,000 in donated media value within one month of distribution.

To date, the PSAs have aired more than 2,000 times across local, regional and national TV networks including ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX affiliates in top media markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, driving nearly 13 million impressions. The videos are also airing on Connected TV (streaming platforms such as Apple TV and ROKU) and have a view through rate (VTR) of 99%, which is higher than the industry average of 89%, according to Connect360 Multimedia.

The videos are available to industry stakeholders in the Discover Boating Industry Resource Center, powered by NMMA and MRAA. Click HERE to download or embed the video content to share in your showroom, on your website, via your social network or in your next email campaign.