Application deadline approaches 2023 National Boating Safety Awards

The Sea Tow Foundation, a boating safety non-profit, and its esteemed Boating Safety Advisory Council want to remind the industry that there are only two weeks left to apply for the 2023 National Boating Safety Awards. The Awards recognize efforts to promote boating safety within the for-profit sector of the boating industry.

This year, the Sea Tow Foundation has announced two new award categories. The full list of all of the categories includes:

Marine Manufacturer (Boat & Engine)

Marine Gear/Equipment/Accessories Manufacturer

Marine Media Outlets

Marine Public Relations and Marketing Efforts

Marine Retailer/Distributor with up to 3 Locations/Dealerships

Marine Retailer/Distributor with 4 or more Locations/Dealerships

Marine Social Media Influencer

Marine Trade Association – NEW

Community Boating/Boating Educational Programs (for profit) – NEW

Participants are welcome to submit multiple applications for various initiatives. To be considered, boating safety efforts must have taken place anytime between Jan. 1, 2022 through June 1, 2023. Applicants are welcome to apply for efforts that have previously earned them an Award, but the applicant will be required to document enhancements or new additions to the effort and ensure it took place during the given dates.

Winners receive the following exposure: a digital badge for their company’s website, photos shown with Award on the Sea Tow Foundation’s website and social media platforms, a personalized blog post published on the Sea Tow Foundation website, and recognition in the award winners press release, on the Sea Tow Foundation website and the Sea Tow Foundation’s social media platforms.

Previous winners have included: Bonnier Corporation, Bridge Marina, Chubb Personal Risk Services, Colle McVoy, Emerald Coast Marine Group, FELL Marine, Freedom Boat Club, Garmin International, Kenton Smith Marketing, Lafferty Media Partners, MarineMax, Rapid Media, Sea Ray Boats, and The Qualified Captain.

“Previous leaders in the boating industry have won and we look forward to welcoming more innovation and unique approaches from the boating industry in this year’s award competition,” said Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation.

There is no cost to enter, and applications take less than 10 minutes to complete. The Sea Tow Foundation’s National Boating Safety Awards will be presented on Monday, October 2 during the Soundings Trade Only event in Tampa, FL prior to the start of IBEX.

For more information about the National Boating Safety Awards and to apply, please visit www.boatingsafety.com/awards. The entry deadline is Friday, Sep. 1, 2023.