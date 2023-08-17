IBEX hosts special session on sustainability

At the 2023 International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX), running Oct. 2-4 at the Tampa Convention Center, will be a special session focused on sustainability, titled The Carbon Conundrum. The program is intended to help marine professionals navigate current boatbuilding trends between more horsepower and efficient, alternative propulsion and hull design.

The session will feature a dynamic discussion with speakers including NMMA’s Jeff Wasil, Jeffrey Bowles of DLBA Naval Architects, Marnix Hoekstra of Vripack Yacht Design, Martin Peters of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, and Augusto “Kiko” Villalon. The program will be moderated by Aaron Porter from Professional BoatBuilder magazine and Tim Murphy of American Boat & Yacht Council.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Time: 8:30am – 10am ET

This interactive session is free, but registration is required.

