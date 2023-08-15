Northpoint names new VP Marine Operations

Northpoint Commercial Finance company announces partnership with Sea Fox

Northpoint Commercial Finance CEO Dan Radley recently announced the appointment of Gary W. Childress to the newly established role of Vice President of Marine Operations.

A marine industry veteran with 30 years of leadership experience in sales, operations and strategic planning, Childress will now spearhead and direct day-to-day operations including initiatives with key Northpoint suppliers to foster stronger customer-focused synergy. He will work collaboratively with Senior Vice Presidents of Business Development Russell Baqir and John Durnien.

“Northpoint is highly committed to ongoing improvement and further developing our customer-centric approach and we believe Gary’s unique skill set and extensive industry knowledge will be a tremendous asset in helping us to drive innovation and achieve our goals,” said Northpoint COO Scott Raymond.