MRAA names director of government relations

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announced that it has added Mike Sayre as Director of Government Relations.

As dealers face significant regulatory and legislative challenges to their businesses, the MRAA said it is ramping up its government relations efforts to ensure the voice of the dealers is represented in the halls of government at the federal, state and local levels. Sayre has been tapped to lead MRAA’s growing advocacy efforts.

“We are thrilled to add Mike to the MRAA team and continue to enhance our advocacy efforts,” says Matt Gruhn, MRAA President. “Mike’s experience navigating complex policy issues and grassroots advocacy will ensure the voice of MRAA members is at the table to advocate for policies that enable a strong selling environment.”

Sayre will oversee MRAA’s advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C., working with MRAA Government Relations Manager, Chad Tokowicz. The growing MRAA advocacy team will continue to address critical issues for the industry, such as the Federal Trade Commission’s proposed Auto Rule, the vessel speed restrictions along our Eastern seaboard and Gulf coast, such as the proposed Right Whale Rule, and support for the outdoor recreation economy and workforce.

“I am excited to join such a passionate team and get started representing MRAA’s members before policymakers,” said Sayre. “It is critical that dealers have a clear voice when and where decisions are getting made and MRAA’s members have recognized that need and have stepped up to support our advocacy efforts.”

Sayre comes to the MRAA with seven years of experience working for the American Motorcyclist Association, where he ran the AMA’s government relations team and grassroots advocacy efforts on recreation and infrastructure issues. He has a Masters of Public Policy from Michigan State University and a Bachelors in Political Science from the University of Michigan.