Lippert acquires Marine Trailer Performance

LCI Industries through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ( Lippert), a supplier of a broad array of components for OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets and the related aftermarkets of those industries, announced that its subsidiary, Kinro Texas, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the business assets of Marine Trailer Performance (MTP), a marine axle manufacturer located in Houston, Texas. MTP also specializes in axle lubrication systems, hydraulic brake actuators and performance disc brakes for boat trailers. The acquisition of MTP closed in May 2023.

This move rounds out Lippert’s axle portfolio, allowing it to provide marinized axle solutions to a myriad of OEMs who manufacture both boats and boat trailers, as well as aftermarket dealers and distributors. Lippert said that MTP will help capitalize on an underserved part of the market, utilizing Lippert’s coast-to-coast axle manufacturing and warehousing capabilities to provide the best product and service possible.

“We are excited about the acquisition of Marine Trailer Performance,” said Nick Lenzi, Founder, President and CEO of MTP, now Vice President of Marine Axle Sales at Lippert. “Lippert’s expertise and extensive experience in the axle industry will undoubtedly supercharge MTP’s growth trajectory, empowering us to explore new horizons and expand our operations to unprecedented levels. As we move forward, we do so with unwavering enthusiasm, a shared vision and an unyielding determination to lead the industry into uncharted territories.”

“This acquisition helps fortify our axle portfolio and gives us an opportunity to deliver Lippert’s unparalleled service and value to a brand-new customer base,” said Bob Boone, Axle Product Manager and Vice President of Utility Axle Sales at Lippert. “With the MTP acquisition, we are reinforcing our dedication to being a leader in the axle industry. We couldn’t be more excited about the tremendous value this brings to Lippert’s future.”