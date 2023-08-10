TopSide Marinas acquires two locations in the Ozarks

TopSide Marinas recently announced the acquisition of two marinas located on Table Rock Lake, Cape Fair Marina and Hideaway Marina. Both marinas are in proximity to Branson, a popular family vacation destination known for swimming, boating, fishing and water sports. The marinas sit on 29 acres and offer boat storage, boat rentals, fuel, retail and a restaurant. These acquisitions mark the first for TopSide Marinas in Missouri and the Ozarks.

The two well-constructed marinas offer an assortment of amenities to the area’s recreational boating community. Cape Fair Marina is located in the popular James River Arm of the lake in Cape Fair. It is home to Stuffed & Pressed, a lakeside restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating and live music.

Hideaway Marina is Table Rock Lake’s first marina established in 1958. Between the two marinas, TopSide Marinas has a total of 450 wet slips and a fleet of 20 rental boats. The marinas offer a wide selection of boat rentals including fishing boats, pontoons, tritoons and ski boats.

“Fifteen years ago, we bought Hideaway and Cape Fair Marinas; we have spent those years developing them into the two nicest marinas on Table Rock Lake. Our family has been coming down to this lake for 50 years and we are very proud of the expansion and improvements made over the years,” said Scott Raridon Sr., owner of Hideaway Marina and Cape Fair Marina. “We always knew we would sell them at some point and wanted to make sure we found a company that would keep the family feel we created. We believe TopSide Marinas is just that company. We want to say thank you to everyone on the James River Arm in Table Rock Lake that has supported us over the years.”

“We are thrilled to acquire two marinas in one of the most popular family destinations in the country,” said Thomas Joy, director of investments at TopSide Marinas. “Cape Fair Marina and Hideaway Marina are located in one of the most unique places to visit and they are sure to be some of our busiest marinas in TopSide Marinas’ portfolio.”

TopSide Marinas owns and operates marinas across the country with eight properties total. It recently acquired Rock Creek Marina in Kansas, a 188-acre large-scale marina located in Ozawkie on Perry Lake. Earlier this year, the company also acquired April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, just outside Houston, Texas.