IBEX announces 2023 Innovation Awards judging panel

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced the list of judges for the 2023 IBEX Innovation Awards Program. The program, now in its 20th year has reviewed thousands of new products and recognized the industry’s most significant and innovative technologies. Managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and independently judged by Boating Writers International (BWI), the program is one of the marine industry’s most prestigious honors recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products to market.



Achievements in new product development in 15 areas of the marine industry and are represented by the following categories: Boat Care and Maintenance; Boatbuilding Methods and Materials; Boatyard and Marina Hardware and Software; Deck Equipment and Hardware; Electric Motor/Battery Powered Propulsion/Hybrids; Electrical Systems; Entertainment; Furnishings and Interior Parts; Inboard Engines; Mechanical Systems; OEM Electronics; Outboard Engines; Propulsion Parts, Propellers; Safety Equipment; and Trailers, Parts and Trailer Accessories.

The deadline for submission to the IBEX Innovation Awards program is August 23, 2023. Program rules and entry details can be reviewed on the IBEX website. Product entries can be reviewed along Innovation Way, located on the second floor Waterview Lounge throughout the Show.



Awards will be presented during the annual Industry Breakfast, Innovation Awards Presentation, and Keynote, held from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on the opening morning of IBEX, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, Tampa Bay Ballroom. The Industry Breakfast kicks-off IBEX and gives all in attendance the opportunity to begin the show experience by networking with marine industry friends and colleagues. Sponsored by AWLGRIP North America, Gemlux, Honda Marine, Interlux Yacht Finishes, Protomet Corporation, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), Sea Hawk Paints, and Tides Marine Inc., the Industry Breakfast is anticipated to sell out and tickets can be purchased in the registration process or by accessing the registration portal for those already registered.



“Innovation in the marine industry is what IBEX is built on; it’s the top reason exhibitors display their products in our aisles and why visitors attend from around the world,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “The products submitted for the distinction of an IBEX Innovation Award are always significant game changers. Having an independent judging panel of unbiased industry experts from BWI reviewing the product entries is what makes the Innovation Award program the industry’s most respected and prestigious. For 20 years the Innovation Awards have rewarded ingenuity and honored excellence; I look forward to learning what the 2023 winning products will be.”



Each of the eight BWI judges comes to IBEX with different technical backgrounds and boating experience. The panel of judges for the 2023 IBEX Innovation Awards are: