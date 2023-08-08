Garmin to acquire JL Audio

Garmin Ltd. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire JL Audio, a privately-held U.S. company that designs and manufactures audio solutions for marine, aftermarket automotive, powersports, home and RV customers.

“JL Audio’s extensive audio experience will create new opportunities to provide premium audio features across a broad range of our markets and products. The JL Audio brand is known around the world for offering a premium audio experience which is made possible by their talented and dedicated associates. We look forward to welcoming the JL Audio team into the Garmin family,” said Garmin president and CEO Cliff Pemble.

With over four decades of experience, JL Audio offers audio products and accessories, including speakers, amplifiers, subwoofers and other audio components.

“JL Audio shares Garmin’s vision to deliver unique technology solutions, supported by meaningful R&D and engineering. We are thrilled at the opportunity to integrate into Garmin’s product ecosystem. JL Audio will contribute audio knowledge and engineering expertise to create great audio products for many years to come,” JL Audio founder and CEO Lucio Proni said.

JL Audio is headquartered in Miramar, Fla., and employs more than 600 associates. The completion of this acquisition is expected to occur by the end of 2023. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed at the time of the announcement.