ABYC calls for proposals for Marine Law Symposium

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) is inviting professionals to submit proposals for its upcoming sixth Marine Law Symposium, set to take place on Feb. 29, 2024. The symposium will adopt a hybrid format, enabling attendees to participate either in person at ABYC headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland, or virtually.

The ABYC Marine Law Symposium aims to prepare participants to navigate the legal aspect of recreational boating and provide continuing education and legal training to professionals in the marine industry.

ABYC is looking for professionals to join the symposium in such matters as:

Marine insurance

Accident investigation

Case studies for surveyors

Liability

Expert witness training

New boater data and law enforcement

Use of ABYC standards to prove (or disprove) case elements

Cases utilizing detailed photo and video evidence presentation

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 31, 2023, for consideration. To propose a session, please visit: https://www.abycinc.org/marinelawspeakerapplication.