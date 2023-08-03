Yamaha Marine names new chief of technology

The Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit named Grant Suzuki Chief of Technology, Advanced Marine Systems. In the new role, Grant will lead the Marine Advance Development teams focused on building-out Yamaha’s C.A.S.E. (Connectivity, Autonomous operations, Integrated Services, and Electrification) strategy. Under his leadership, Yamaha will develop future solutions to improve boater experiences by advancing the capability and performance of core product lines.

“Grant has an impressive track record of leveraging science and technology to find solutions for real world problems,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “With more than 20 years of experience in software and system architecture, his leadership will help propel Yamaha’s product development to the next level.”

Prior to joining Yamaha, Grant served as Director of Sumitomo Corporation of America, Automotive Group where he developed a team of engineers to provide solutions in design, development and implementation of embedded systems and cloud solutions. He has a PhD in Applied Physics. A Japanese national, his global career includes time in Germany and Michigan.

Suzuki reports to Ben Speciale, President of the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.