Priority One celebrates milestone employees

Priority One Financial Services, a full-service finance company for marine, RV and trailer dealers, celebrated 15 years of employment with Nicole Armstrong, Vice President of Corporate Initiatives, and Gary Rademaker, Managing Director of Operations.

Armstrong began with the company in 2008 as the National Sales Manager. In her time with Priority One, Armstrong has started two new divisions, launched a dealer loyalty program, managed dozens of employees, led the company through a rebrand and initiated organizational changes to help its small, family-run dealers succeed.

“I have always advocated for clarity and transparency with our dealers,” said Armstrong. “A lot has changed in my time with Priority One, but my role has always focused on elevating our dealers’ needs and putting the practices and technology in place for dealerships to flourish.”

Rademaker also joined Priority One in 2008. During his tenure, he has held various executive positions in sales, strategic development, compliance and F&I operations. He also launched and managed Veritas Insurance Group, a subsidiary of Priority One. Today, Rademaker oversees compliance and training for the company.

“Compliance is becoming increasingly important for Priority One and for our dealer partners,” said Rademaker. “Not everyone gets excited about training, rules and regulations, but it underscores every aspect of the industry and I’m glad to play a part in protecting our dealers.”