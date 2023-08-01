MarineMax announces managerial changes

MarineMax recently announced a number of managerial changes across some of its prominent Florida locations.

The company named Joshua Lavine as their new Area Manager to oversee operations for MarineMax Stuart, MarineMax Palm Beach at PGA Marina, and the brand-new MarineMax West Palm Beach office.

Lavine joined MarineMax in 2015 as the Store Manager for a new operation in St. Petersburg, Fla. He immediately impacted the location, team, and store profitability. Under his leadership, the store quickly became profitable and is now a perennial top ten store in over 100 locations nationwide. His vision for the product is evidenced by early adoption and his ambassadorship of the Aquila Power Catamaran brand. While diversifying and having success with multiple brands, St. Petersburg has remained the No. 1 Aquila Power Catamaran dealership worldwide.

Additionally, MarineMax Pompano announced its new general manager Matt Cappiello.

Cappiello joined MarineMax in 2019 as a Business Manager, where he quickly excelled. His hard work and strong partnerships with the sales and service teams led him to win the 2022 F&I Top Gun Award, a highly coveted recognition within MarineMax. MarineMax commented that Cappiello’s strong customer, team, and store relationships within Pompano are what stood out when the opportunity for the new general manager position presented itself.

“I am honored to take on this new role with an amazing team by my side at our Pompano store. I look forward to moving us further and seeing where it takes us,” Cappiello said.

Lastly, MarineMax St. Petersburg announced Caleb Peavler as their new General Manager alongside Roger Watson’s promotion to Service Manager.

Peavler has spent the last eight months as the Operations Manager for MarineMax St. Petersburg after relocating to the area from Panama City. Prior to the move, he led the Panama City location as General Manager, where he was instrumental in leading a profitable sales hub for the panhandle.

Watson has been with MarineMax for a little over four months. Still, he began his career in the marine industry more than ten years ago, working with Aquila Power Catamarans as a Purchasing/Logistics Manager then taking other responsibilities which led him into the Technical and Warranty Manager position. He then grew in the company to multiple different roles and saw the developmental growth within Aquila/ Sino Eagle USA flourish into the global name it is today.

“We have a spectacular team here, and I am proud to be a part of it,” Watson said. “MarineMax St. Petersburg has an amazing future from where I am standing thanks to the path that was laid out by our prior General Manager, Joshua Lavine, who has moved up to a new role in leadership, and our new General Manager Caleb Peavler, plus the other team members involved in our successes both past and future. Records are meant to be broken.”