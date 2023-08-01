Discover Boating seeks product video from manufacturers

Discover Boating is looking for new running footage of several different boat types which will be used in Discover Boating creative and media b-roll. With NMMA member help, Discover Boating will be updating its video assets to promote the variety of new boat types available to consumers.



The process to submit footage is easy:

Submit your footage here by simply dragging and dropping your files into the second box (NO password or e-mail needed).

Please provide high-resolution videos, preferably in .MP4 or .MOV format.

The footage submitted, once produced, will be non-brand specific (all reference to specific makes and models will be removed during the editing process).

For more information, contact NMMA’s Sarah Salvatori at ssalvatori@nmma.org.