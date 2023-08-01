Home > News > Manufacturers > Discover Boating seeks product video from manufacturers

Discover Boating seeks product video from manufacturers

August 1, 2023

Discover Boating is looking for new running footage of several different boat types which will be used in Discover Boating creative and media b-roll. With NMMA member help, Discover Boating will be updating its video assets to promote the variety of new boat types available to consumers.

The process to submit footage is easy:

  • Submit your footage here by simply dragging and dropping your files into the second box (NO password or e-mail needed). 
  • Please provide high-resolution videos, preferably in .MP4 or .MOV format.

The footage submitted, once produced, will be non-brand specific (all reference to specific makes and models will be removed during the editing process).

For more information, contact NMMA’s Sarah Salvatori at ssalvatori@nmma.org.

