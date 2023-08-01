ABYC publishes supplement to Small Craft Standards

The American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) has published its 63rd supplement to Standards and Technical Information Reports for Small Craft. The annual publication provides the international marine industry with the latest updates to the boat building and repair standards used for over 90% of the boats constructed in the United States.

On Aug. 16, ABYC will host a complimentary webinar, offering an overview of the 14 updated standards and the available compliance resources. These resources are designed to assist the industry in proactively meeting the demands of the 2025 model year requirements.

“In Supplement 63, we’ve implemented updates to enhance safety and adapt to the evolving landscape of boat construction and technologies,” said Brian Goodwin ABYC technical director. “Notably the standards for Fire Fighting Equipment (A-4), Steering Systems (P-17 and P-22), and Emergency Engine/Propulsion Cut-Off Devices (A-33) have undergone systematic reviews and improvements. We are looking forward to the August 16 webinar to provide a comprehensive overview and explanation of all the updates.”

ABYC members can access the standards and technical tools on ABYC’s website via the standards library.

Updated standards and technical information reports:

A-1, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Systems

A-4, Fire Fighting Equipment

A-6, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Equipment

A-23, Sound Signal Appliances

A-26, LPG and CNG Fueled Appliances

A-30, Cooking Appliances With Integral LPG Cylinders

A-33, Emergency Engine/Propulsion Cut-Off Devices

C-7, Battery Switches for Use on Boats

E-11, AC & DC Electrical Systems for Boats – Technical Amendment

H-32, Ventilation of Boats Using Diesel Fuel

P-17, Manual and Assisted Mechanical Steering Systems

P-18, Cable Over Pulley Steering Systems for Outboard Engines

P-22, Steering Wheels

S-33, On-Water Engines Emissions Testing

ABYC standards are continually researched, developed, and revised by over 400 volunteer technical experts and marine professionals participating in Project Technical Committees (PTCs).

Craig Scholten, ABYC’s technical vice president, expressed the importance of international participation in the standards development process. “This fall the industry will be submitting comments that can affect 2026 model year compliance. Active involvement in standards development not only elevates boating safety worldwide but also provides businesses with a competitive edge in product development.”

Visit www.abycinc.org/publications to purchase Standards and Technical Information Reports for Small Craft, Supplement 63 manual. To learn about how to get involved in standards development visit www.abycinc.org/getinvolved.

To attend the 2023-24 Standards Update webinar, please register here: https://abycinc.org/standardsupdate.