TowBoatUS Oyster Bay names new owner

TowBoatUS Oyster Bay, a 24/7 provider of on-water towing and assistance for recreational boaters with additional locations in Huntington, New York, and Norwalk, Connecticut, recently celebrated three decades in business. Now former owner Capt. Mitch Kramer has stepped aside with a new owner at the helm, Tom Vetere.

Kramer isn’t going too far, however. He’s staying aboard along with other familiar faces including Capt. Jay Wigginton at TowBoatUS Norwalk, Capt. Steve Morlock at TowBoatUS Huntington, and deckhand Nick Casella. Newly joining the company are Port Captain John Testa who will oversee day-to-day operations, and Capt. Mike Callesano.

“I became interested in TowBoatUS because it’s a business that puts people first,” says Vetere, who has a background in running small companies. “Mitch takes pride in his work, and we are going to build upon his incredible 30-year track record of providing great customer service. I am also excited that John and Mike have come aboard. We’ve got a talented team in place.” All the company’s captains are U.S. Coast Guard-licensed.

The company’s presence on both Long Island’s North Shore and Connecticut includes four red response vessels that are part of a nationwide network of more than 600 response vessels and more than 300 locations that respond to more than 90,000 requests for routine assistance each year. “We have a very active boating area with locals as well as those transiting through,” adds Vetere.

Most requests for assistance are a result of unexpected troubles such as an engine breakdown or running up on a shoal. In addition to towing and soft ungrounding, the company provides battery jumps, fuel drop-offs and prop disentanglement services. Separate from BoatUS on-water towing, the company offers boat salvage services.