Tommy’s Boats opens new CA location

Tommy’s Boats will commemorate the opening of its newest, best-in-class facility in Castaic, Calif., with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. Leaders from Tommy’s Boats, Orion Construction, public officials, and the local community will gather to celebrate Tommy’s commitment to providing Southern California’s boating community quintessential lake life experiences.

The new 60,000-square-foot facility, located at 31970 Castaic Road, is situated on five acres with highway frontage a mile and a half from Castaic Lake and Lagoon and 15 miles from Lake Piru. The new location houses an expansive showroom floor, sales offices and a Wake & Surf shop with watersports gear and apparel, as well as an 11-bay service department. An onsite storage facility is scheduled to open later this year.

“We’re excited to bring Tommy’s exceptional customer service experience to our newest location in Castaic,” said Reuel MacDonald, Regional Manager, Tommy’s Boats. “We’ve got everything you need to get out the water. Our massive showroom features the best in new and pre-owned boats, and we also offer a number of engagement opportunities on Castaic Lake and waterfront boat rentals on Lake Piru.”

Founded in 1981 in Denver, Colorado, Tommy’s Boats is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and carries Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, Chaparral, Robalo, Crownline, Skeeter, G3, SunCatcher, Manitou, Starcraft, and Tahoe brands. In addition to sales and service of a wide array of boats, Tommy’s offers a full retail shop offering parts and an extensive line of water sports gear and accessories.

“We pride ourselves in providing high quality water sports boats and products to enthusiasts throughout the United States,” said Matt Borisch, president of Tommy’s Boats. “We look forward to continuing to provide our sales and service to the Southern California community through our new facility here in Castaic.”

The total investment of Tommy’s new Castaic location is nearly $10 million.