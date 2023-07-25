Wet Sounds partners with Specialty Marketing for regional distribution

Wet Sounds announced its strategic partnership with Specialty Marketing as the exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic States, Metro and Upstate N.Y., and New England States territories.

By appointing Specialty Marketing as the exclusive distributor, Wet Sounds aims to provide customers in the Mid-Atlantic States, Metro and Upstate N.Y., and New England States with easier access to their audio solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Specialty Marketing join our distribution network as our exclusive partner in the Mid Atlantic, Metro and Upstate NY, and New England States," said Ray Woodall, Eastern Regional Sales Manager of Wet Sounds. "Their strong market presence and commitment to customer service align perfectly with our core values.”

Specialty Marketing will provide comprehensive sales and support services to retailers, dealers, and installers within their respective territories. They will work closely with Wet Sounds to ensure a smooth transition and to maintain a seamless supply chain, enabling customers to access Wet Sounds' products efficiently and with ease.

This exclusive distribution agreement between Wet Sounds and Specialty Marketing signifies a significant milestone in both companies' growth strategies.