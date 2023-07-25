ProSpec adds sales and data analytics manager

ProSpec Electronics, manufacturer and supplier of outdoor OEM and aftermarket audio solutions, has hired Jerry Raymond for the position of sales and data analytics manager. Josh Berry, VP of sales and marketing, made the announcement.

In his new role, Raymond expands ProSpec's business partnerships within the marine, golf cart, UTV/ATV and powersports sectors by leveraging data tools that inform and improve strategies and processes. "I'm pleased to be of immediate service to the company's new and legacy OEM and aftermarket customers," he said.

Raymond comes to ProSpec with a strong history of leadership roles in a diverse array of industries. Most recently he was an executive recruiter at AREVO Group. Prior, he worked as director of business development for Digital Ignite Advertising and CEO at Heritage Community Services. Raymond has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, Charleston, S.C.