MRAA opens 2023 Dealer Week registration

Marine Retailers Association of the Americas recently announced that dealer registration for the 2023 MRAA Dealer Week Conference & Expo, to be held Dec. 4-7 in Tampa, Florida, is now open.

Under the theme of “RECALIBRATE: Learn. Adapt. Transform.”, Dealer Week 2023 provides dealers with educational programs, up-to-date training from industry experts, as well as exclusive access an expansive expo hall packed with boating’s leading manufacturers, suppliers and service providers. With abundant opportunities to connect, Dealer Week attendees can network with industry peers and share successful best practices.

“We know that the industry has transitioned into one highlighted by surplus inventory levels and economic uncertainty. Consumers have regained the power of negotiation and price objection and a have plethora of choices when purchasing boats,” Liz Walz, MRAA’s Vice President of Education said. “Every department of the dealership is feeling the added pressure and stress to turn more boats and generate profits even with a growing list of challenges to overcome. It’s imperative for dealers to adapt their business to stay ahead of the curve, to forecast more clearly and evolve to match the marketplace so they can keep their customers boating. The Dealer Week 2023 ‘Recalibrate’ theme reinforces the transformative growth learning provides when you use it to revise yourself and your business.”

More information about this year's Dealer Week can be found on the MRAA's Dealer Week website.