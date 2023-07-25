Freedom Boat Club announces 400th location plans

Freedom Boat Club recently announced the planned opening of a 400th club location, which will be in Jupiter, Fla. Since Brunswick’s acquisition of Freedom Boat Club in 2019, the company has grown its footprint by 230 locations, including more than 40 international locations throughout Europe and Australia.

“We are excited to celebrate our 400th location – a milestone achievement as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plan,” said Cecil Cohn, Freedom Boat Club president. “When Brunswick purchased Freedom Boat Club in 2019, we had 170 locations and to achieve such growth in less than four years, is a testament to our team and especially our incredible franchise partners who are united in a mission to expand boater participation and deliver remarkable experiences on the water.”

Freedom has grown to more than 90,000 members across its global network, and more than one-third of its members are women. “By attracting many first-time, diverse and younger boaters, Freedom Boat Club has become a powerful force contributing to long-term industry health and expansion,” said Brenna Preisser, division President of Brunswick’s Business Acceleration. “We also aim to retain these members on the water over their lifetime, leveraging Brunswick’s leading product portfolio and continued investment toward a frictionless boater experience.”

The milestone location is officially scheduled to open in Jupiter, Fla. next month as part of the Freedom Boat Club of South Florida territory (Pompano to Stuart) and will be owned and operated by Dan Lund, a veteran franchise partner.

“We have seen incredible growth around the entire Freedom network over the past few years both in our territory and globally as we continue to democratize boating by providing access and training to new boaters,” said Lund. “We are thrilled to expand Freedom Boat Club of South Florida and honored to be the 400th club location.”