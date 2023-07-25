Correct Craft employees complete service projects

Demonstrating a commitment to serve communities where they have facilities, in July, Correct Craft sent approximately 100 employees from across the U.S. to Monticello, Ark., the home of SeaArk. Over the course of two weeks, these dedicated volunteers invested their time, talents, and financial resources to positively impact three local organizations, leaving a profound and lasting mark on the community.



At the Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services Center, multiple construction teams worked over ten days to embark on major renovation projects. Notable improvements included repainting the pavilion and other outer facilities and constructing two new gazebos. These enhancements will provide residents with serene outdoor spaces for recreation and socializing.



Similarly, the Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home benefited from a team of skilled craftspeople who dedicated their efforts to rebuilding a gazebo, creating a peaceful retreat for children and staff. The nurturing environment of the children's home was further enhanced, fostering a sense of comfort and tranquility.



The Options Domestic Violence Shelter experienced a complete transformation, thanks to teams entirely remodeling their home. The renovations included a fully revamped kitchen, a new storage building, and an overall upgrade with fresh paint and new flooring throughout the house. These improvements significantly expand the center's capacity and create a more welcoming refuge for those seeking safety from domestic violence.



The projects were met with heartfelt appreciation from the receiving organizations and the local community, Monticello, who warmly welcomed the initiative. SeaArk Boats and the other Correct Craft team members set an inspiring example of community service and engagement, reflecting their shared commitment to making life better.



Danna Carpenter, representing the Options safe house, couldn't contain her gratitude, stating, "My heart is overflowing! All of our team couldn’t help but smile today as we watched everything fall right into place! So many hours went into this renovation, and I am so thankful!"



Steve Henderson, President of SeaArk Boats, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to have friends from our fellow Correct Craft companies travel to Monticello and join us in making a significant investment in our community." Henderson added, "The SeaArk team deeply cares about our hometown, and we are thrilled to help lead this wonderful initiative."



"Over the years, Correct Craft employees have traveled worldwide to serve others. We are thrilled to have 100 employees traveling to Monticello this year," said Bill Yeargin, President/CEO of Correct Craft."SeaArk Boats is an integral part of the Correct Craft family and regularly serves the Monticello community. We are excited to see our team members visit Monticello and contribute to this wonderful community."