Yamaha Marine names technical support manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of John Wilkinson to Marine Technical Support Manager, Yamaha Marine Customer Experience Division. In his new role, Wilkinson is responsible for managing all business processes and support for the Marine dealer technical call centers for Outboard, WaterCraft and Bennett.

“John brings more than 18 years of experience and knowledge to the Customer Experience Division,” said Jason Berry, Division Manager, Customer Experience. “His skillset and leadership play a key role in enhancing the Yamaha Marine customer experience.”

Wilkinson joined the Yamaha team in 2005 as a Marine Regional Technical Advisor, assisting with development of Master Technician Re-certification and XTO Offshore outboard training. He served as an instructor for V-engines, in-line engines and drive train courses. In addition, Wilkinson held positions including Outboard Call Center Consultant, Outboard Call Center Priority Consultant, Outboard Call Center Senior Representative and Outboard Call Center Supervisor.

Wilkinson reports directly to Jason Berry, Division Manager, Customer Experience.