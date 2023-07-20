Torqeedo announces new structure, names business unit management

Torqeedo’s 80-horsepower electrical outboard will be on the market in the next year.

Torqeedo recently announced the creation of two dedicated business units and named their managers. Matthias Vogel will lead the Customized Solutions unit, and Sven Mostögl will lead the Branded Retail line.

“The new Customized Solutions business unit will serve our marine industry and commercial maritime clientele with a dedicated team of experts in sales, application engineering, customer service, and after-sales service,“ said Fabian Bez, CEO of Torqeedo GmbH. “Matthias Vogel brings years of marine industry knowledge, strong technical skills and impressive experience in dealing with huge companies as a Tier-1 supplier to OEMs. He perfectly speaks their language, and is the right choice to lead projects and develop processes to better support our professional customers and their electrification strategies.”

In addition to Vogel’s most recent position as President, Business Unit Mobile Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, he has also worked for MTU and Siemens, among other notable companies. Through numerous transformation projects, including major projects in Bangkok, New York and Buenos Aires, Vogel brings valuable experience in the marine industry and the international environment.

“I am delighted to work at an agile, dynamic company where you can set up new standards and shape the maritime future,” said Vogel. “Torqeedo engineers are already working with numerous commercial shipyards and boatbuilders to electrify their offerings and serve the market’s demands. We listen to our customers’ needs and find flexible customized solutions. We have exciting times ahead: In the coming months, we will develop a more modular system toolbox to combine the principles of customization and serial production and make electrification even easier for our professional customers.”

“We’ve established the Branded Retail business unit to transform boating by developing even more compelling products, elevating our customer experience and developing the global network of Torqeedo dealers, distributors and service partners,” said Bez. “Sven Mostögl has years of experience in building strong recreational brands in the outdoors industry and together we will bring the joy of sustainable boating to the next level.”

Mostögl brings experience from various international sales, product and design leadership positions for outdoor brands such as Bergans of Norway, Black Diamond and The North Face. In his most recent position, he led the commercial part of the business & consumer experience in the European regions DACH and Benelux for Oris, a Swiss luxury watch manufacturer.

"Torqeedo is a great brand with a strong reputation in the maritime industry. The combination of a high-tech product, a fantastic brand and a true purpose behind it are compelling to me,” Mostögl said. "That's why the opportunity to develop the market for zero-emission electric mobility on the water at Torqeedo is so exciting - and very close to my heart. We already have a fantastic portfolio of reliable, efficient, powerful and sustainable products. Together with my fantastic team of highly skilled experts, we will work on elevating the customer’s brand experience in a holistic way.”

Mostögl continued: “After all, the only way to make a real difference for the environment is to build emission-free products that inspire people – products that make boating better and that boaters want to buy and use. So, we’re rethinking everything: how a customer first experiences Torqeedo whether it’s online or in the shops, how the products are presented and the benefits of electric are explained, how the products look, feel, and perform, which features and benefits resonate most with boaters, and how we best support boaters through their ownership experience. We want to delight Torqeedo owners from the first moment they decide to electrify their boats, and every day they spend on the water, creating memories with family and friends.”