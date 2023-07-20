Discover Boating Canada debuts ‘Dealer Finder’ tool

Discover Boating, powered by NMMA and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), announced the expansion of its popular Dealer Finder tool in the U.S. with the launch of the new Canadian Dealer Finder on DiscoverBoating.ca. This tool conveniently connects boat-buying consumers directly with nearby dealers.

Click here to visit the new Canadian Dealer Finder

Since launching the Dealer Finder in the U.S. last summer, DiscoverBoating.com has seen nearly 20,000 pageviews and more than 11,000 users of the Dealer Finder, which indicate the interest and need for consumers to be able to easily connect with dealers in their area.

The Dealer Finder tool, which features easy search and mapping functionality to quickly locate local dealers through postal code or city search, as well as a one-touch option to visit a dealer’s website or call the dealer directly, is powered by the MRAA’s database of certified and verified boat dealers. The database, which has been compiled and is refined on a daily basis by the MRAA team, includes brick-and-mortar dealerships located throughout Canada, that have been verified by MRAA.

Dealers looking to update their listing or be added to the Dealer Finder tool, can fill out this form and MRAA will reach out to help make changes.