America’s Boating Club signs memorandum of understanding with NMEA

America's Boating Club offers online resources

America’s Boating Club, the nation’s largest and oldest volunteer recreational boating safety nonprofit, announced the signing of a new memorandum of understanding with the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA).



This memorandum of understanding (MOU) enables America’s Boating Club (ABC) to incorporate state-of-the-art content into its marine electronics courses and seminars with the goal of making recreational boating safer and more enjoyable. In turn, the NMEA seeks to enhance its access to the recreational boating market. By sharing skills and knowledge, America’s Boating Club and the NMEA can develop and extend their suite of instructional materials.



“America’s Boating Club was founded to train recreational boaters, which we’ve been doing for the last 109 years,” said Craig Fraser, America’s Boating Club chief commander. “This memorandum of understanding with NMEA allows us to provide the most relevant, up-to-the-minute marine electronics training to America’s recreational boaters. Having access to NMEA experts and materials as we update our marine electronics curriculum ensures the accuracy and quality of our courses and seminars.”



“This MOU with America’s Boating Club will help thousands of its members and the boating public by exposing them to the NMEA’s basic electronics training materials and best practices while also introducing them to our NMEA member companies who install, service, and sell marine electronics,” said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA President. “Partnering with ABC will allow more technical end users to gain advanced knowledge by providing them with the globally recognized standards of installation of marine electronics. And if an ABC member gets into a situation that is over his or her head or requires additional onboard or product support, the local NMEA technical installer base is there to help. ABC members can search the NMEA website to locate certified installers in their local area.”