Sportsman partners with Garmin for audio

Garmin announced today that Sportsman Boats will install Fusion Entertainment marine audio packages as the standard-fit for its full line of offshore center consoles and inshore bay boats beginning model year 2024. In addition to Garmin marine electronics, Sportsman will exclusively offer Fusion audio packages that include stereos, speakers, subwoofers and amplifiers on each of the 16 models across its Open, Heritage and Masters series.

“With a full suite of Garmin marine electronics already onboard Sportsman Boats, the addition of Fusion audio entertainment products will bring a new level of sound quality and seamless integration to Sportsman’s customers," said Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales. "It’s an honor to expand our relationship with Sportsman into the 2024 model year and we look forward to providing our mutual customers the best on-the-water experience for many years to come.”

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Garmin, which will bring our customers an enhanced experience while they are out on the water," said Russ Tomlinson, Vice President of Sportsman Boats. "By combining the best electronics package available in the market with Fusion’s outstanding audio quality, our boat owners will enjoy unmatched convenience, seamless integration and exceptional sound performance. Garmin aligns with our mission of providing top-of-the-line, state-of-the-art features, ensuring that every moment spent on the water is truly unforgettable.”