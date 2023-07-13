Lewis Marine Supply launches Tech Tour in Charleston

Lewis Marine Supply, a national wholesale distributor of marine engines, parts and accessories, is launching the Lewis Marine Tech Tour. The event provides a platform for its professional customers to gain in-depth technical training and product education directly from Lewis Marine suppliers.

It will take place at the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, Charleston, South Carolina, August 29–31. The registration website is at www.bit.ly/LMTT.

The Lewis Marine Tech Tour is designed specifically for dealers, boatbuilders, retailers, riggers, electronics installers and marine service technicians. Unlike a standard distributor show, the event features a range of educational opportunities through interactive seminars, on-water demonstrations and a product expo, as well as certification classes and exclusive show deals. Networking hours further enable suppliers and customers to learn about each other's business challenges and opportunities.

"Customers attending the Lewis Marine Tech Tour will be treated to a first-class event designed to help business growth," said Louis "LD" Diaz, Lewis Marine Supply VP of wholesale. "They'll leave with newfound industry insight, extensive product knowledge and valuable connections."