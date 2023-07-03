Suntex Marinas CEO awarded Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Southwest

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today CEO Bryan Redmond was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Southwest Award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.



Redmond was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEO’s, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. Regional award winners were announced on June 24, during a special celebration.



“It is a great honor to be recognized with this award,” said Bryan Redmond, CEO, Suntex Marinas. “While I was selected, it is the hard work and dedication of the entire Suntex team that resulted in this recognition. From the beginning, the vision for Suntex was to create the first ever hospitality-based marina company built for scale. We pride ourselves in being the industry leader in creating opportunities for people to enjoy the water and for creating opportunities for people to build a career in a new category of hospitality. Both of these differentiators are so important for the long-term success of the industry. It has been an honor to be a part of what we have accomplished, and I cannot wait to see where Suntex helps take the marina industry over the next decade.”



For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.



As a Southwest award winner, Redmond is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2024.



The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2024.