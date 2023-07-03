NMEA calls for product award nominations

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) will honor a wide variety of products—20 in all in three separate competitions—at the NMEA Conference & Expo, to be held September 18 – 22, at the Doubletree Universal Hotel in Orlando, Fla. NMEA invites all manufacturers to submit nominations by July 21. NMEA will also name winners in two categories for the Manufacturer of the Year based on the size of the company.

“The NMEA awards program is designed to encourage and reward innovation by marine electronics manufacturers,” said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA President & Executive Director. “The Product of Excellence Awards have done this for many years while building brand loyalty among customers. More recent are the Best New Product and Technology Awards, which honor products that not only celebrate innovation but are rated highest in benefit to boaters, practicality and value.”

Manufacturer of the Year Award

New since 2022, NMEA members will be able to name two Manufacturer of the Year awards based on the size of the manufacturer company.

• Manufacturer Level 3 (large companies with 50 or more employees)

• Manufacturer Level 1 & 2 (small to midsize companies with 50 or fewer employees)

“The NMEA Board of Directors and Awards committee developed a means for the smaller manufacturers to compete for this prestigious Manufacturer of the Year Award,” says Reedenauer. “The NMEA membership can now award small to midsize manufacturer members, along with the large manufacturers that have demonstrated superior support of their products to those who install and service them in the field.”

All NMEA manufacturer member companies are automatically entered in these categories and will be voted on by the membership.

Product of Excellence Awards

NMEA members will be able to vote on products in the following categories: Marine VHF, Satellite TV Antenna, Radar, Fishfinder, Satellite Communications Antenna, Marine Camera, Multi-Function Display, AIS, Multimedia Entertainment, Autopilot, NMEA 2000 Sensor, Remote Monitoring, Marine PC Software, Wi-Fi/Cellular Device, Marine App-Utility, Safety Device, Marine Specialty Product, and Commercial Product.

NMEA member manufacturers must submit nominations for the Product of Excellence Awards by July 21 through the NMEA website, www.expo.nmea.org. NMEA will send several reminders to all member manufacturers regarding this specific deadline.

Best New Product Award

This award honors one marine electronics product that is introduced to the market—both US and international—for the first time ever at the NMEA Conference & Expo. The products cannot be rebranded products and must be manufactured by the exhibiting manufacturer at the expo. The winning product will be judged based on innovation, benefit to boaters, practicality and value.

NMEA Technology Award

This award honors one marine electronics product introduced to the market during the past two years that scores highest in innovation, benefit to boaters, practicality and value. The products cannot be rebranded products and must be manufactured by the exhibiting manufacturer at the expo.

An independent judging panel will name the winner of both Best New Product Award and Technology Award. The panel, consisting of two NMEA members: along with two marine journalists, led by Jim Fullilove from Marine Electronics Journal, will pay 10-minute visits to all entrants’ booths during expo hours to hear descriptions of the product and ask questions.

NMEA member manufacturers must submit nominations for the Best New Product and Technology Awards by July 21 through the NMEA website, www.expo.nmea.org.